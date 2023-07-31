BRO Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan-Sai Tej's film continues strong run at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BRO Box Office Collection Day 3

BRO Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film started opened with a bang on July 28, amassing a whopping Rs 30.05 crore. The film, however, experienced a slight dip in collection on the second day. According to early estimates, BRO minted Rs 16 crore on its third day. However, the slight dip in numbers hasn’t affected the film’s overall performance as it is expected to cross the milestone of Rs 100 crore within three days of its release.

BRO Box Office Report

Early estimates of the film suggest that 'BRO' minted Rs 16 crore at the box office on its third day. The film had an overall occupancy of 76.77 per cent in the Telugu belt on Monday, July 31, 2023. The film had a strong weekend at the Telugu box office, collecting Rs 57 crores in Telugu states and Rs 64 crores nationwide. Reportedly, BRO film raked in another $1.70 million overseas, for a worldwide first weekend of Rs. 78 crores approx.

About BRO

Backed by Zee Studios and People Media Factory, BRO follows a story of an IT worker Mark, who puts his interest ahead of others. However, he meets an accident and passes away. He is dumbfounded when he opens his eyes only to find out about his death. Then enters Titan aka Time who confirms the bad news. The music of the film has been given by Thaman S, who is popular for songs like Sugna Sundari, Jai Balayya Mass Anthem, Ninnila, and others The film also features Priya Prakash Warrier, Ketika Sharma, and more. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has a cameo appearance in the movie.

