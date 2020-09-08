Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy dies of heart attack; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj and others mourn demise

Image Source : TWITTER/ISUDHEERABBU Telugu actor Jaya Pakash Reddy dies of heart attack; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj, and others mourn demise

Yet another sad news of 2020 as Telugu industry's one of the most versatile actors Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Cardiac arrest is being said the reason behind his demise. The actor who was known for his villainous and comedy roles has worked in a number of films namely Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, etc. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru that starred Mahesh Babu and released in January this year. He was also a theatre artiste and before the lockdown, he was busy with the play Alexander.

As soon as the news of his death came, many celebrities from the Telugu film industry were left shocked and heartbroken and took to social media to remember Reddy as a person. Have a look at how condolences poured in from Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj and others:

Director-screenwriter Anil Ravipudi wrote, "My travel with JP garu has always been special. He’s been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artiste and person."

My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person....🙏 pic.twitter.com/5IyGj31yEZ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 8, 2020

Music composer S Thaman tweeted, "RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy Gaaru. Strength to the family."

Prakash Raj wrote, "He is an actor who gave life to the roles he has played on the silver screen and in stage plays. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF."

సహచర నటుడు జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు హఠాన్మరణం నన్ను తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసింది. నటనంటే ఆయనకు ప్రాణం. అటు వెండితెరపైన, ఇటు స్టేజ్ నాటకాలలోను పోషించిన పాత్రలకు ప్రాణం పోసిన నటుడాయన. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ చేస్తున్నాను. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF 🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP pic.twitter.com/AVCvnnPGfT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 8, 2020

Mahesh Babu's tweet read, "Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Jr NTR paid tribute to Jaya Prakash Reddy and tweeted, "Sad to learn that an actor, who entertained the audience with his amazing performances, is no more. I wish his soul rests in peace."

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

Sudheer Babu posted on Twitter, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir."

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films... condolences to the family . RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu."

This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films 😓 condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020

Politician N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute and tweeted, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy"

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

