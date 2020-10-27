Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHAKARELIYA Gujarati film actor Naresh Kanodiya dies

Gujarati film actor turned politician Naresh Kanodiya breathed his last today morning. According to the reports in TOI, the actor was at UN Mehta Institute Of Cardiology And Research Centre when he passed away. He has tested positive for COVID19 and was undergoing treatment. Earlier, there were rumours that the veteran actor has passed away while he was admitted to the hospital and later, his son and spokesperson has refuted the claims. They had also expressed their disappointment in the rumors and had said that the actor was recovering.

Naresh Kanodiya is one of the most popular actors in the Gujarati film industry and has worked in more than 100 films. His son Hitu Kanodiya is also an actor of Gujarati films and brother Mahesh Kanodiya has also been a Rajya Sabha member of BJP.

