Box Office: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in Hindi puts up poor performance, struggles in regional markets too

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has failed to charm the audience in the Hindi belts. Even as the Bollywood release The Kashmir Files witnessed growth in leaps and bounds at the ticket window, Prabhas' romantic film could not weave any magic and has been rejected by the audience in the North markets. The movie's poor performance comes after Prabhas' Saaho did good business in the Hindi version. It co-starred Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor.

A report in Box Office India stated that Radhe Shyam earned a meager sum of Rs 1.50 crore on Monday and the collections were down by 70 percent for the Hindi version. The numbers have lowered by the day for the movie and there is no saving it from fizzling out soon. The report stated that the reason for its failure in the Hindi belts is that it is being perceived as a dubbed film and not a pan-India film in multi-language release, as was projected earlier.

The report said that the movie has more to worry about as in positioning it as a pan-India film, the makers have also lost ground in the regional markets. The collections in Andhra Pradesh were as low as Rs 3 crore on Monday. This means that the film has crashed in the region where it was supposed to perform well.

Earlier, Radhe Shyam received mixed reviews from critics. Even though its visuals have been praised, it was said that the romantic film has a weak soul.

About the negative reviews for his film, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar seemed upset. He said, "You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?".

Radhe Shyam is a romantic film and Prabhas breaks away from the mould of an action star.