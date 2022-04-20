Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SCARLETSPEEDS16 Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash witnesses its first drop?

After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19. 'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, leaving everyone amazed. Great reviews have definitely worked wonders for the film that is all set to shatter various box office records. On Monday, the film managed to rake in Rs 25.57 crore on the Hindi belt and inched towards crossing Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' lifetime biz. This left the fans excited about the figures that were collected on Tuesday. Well, going by the latest reports, it seems that Prashanth Neel directorial has witnessed its first drop of around 25 percent.

A report in BoxofficeIndia stated, "KGF 2 saw its first drop in its run as collections dropped around 25% but the collections still remain elevated and at high levels and the film should collect around 19 crore nett on Tuesday which will take the six day total to 234 crore nett. The drop is not much of a surprise as the zone the film is in and the phenomenal four day weekend it got makes it suspect to drops. The fact remains that despite the drop the collections are still big and it could see falls over the next few days but even those collections will still be big due to the huge levels of its opening weekend. The Tuesday number will probably end up being the 12th or 13trh highest of all time."

Meanwhile, sharing the box office collections of Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about the overseas collection, KGF Chapter 2 has been going on quite strong and has made a business of $5.3 million in five days. The total of eight days is expected to turn out close to $7 million. The film has become one of the top grossers post pandemic in not just India but also overseas.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.