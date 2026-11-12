Bouma X review is out; here's what the internet is saying about Dileesh Pothan and Aditi Balan's film

Malayalam mystery thriller, Bouma, starring Dileesh Pothan, Aditi Balan, Sagar Surya and Revathy Sharma, arrived in theatres on November 12. Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, the film has been garnering attention from moviegoers, with several viewers taking to their respective social media handles to share their first impressions. Is the film worth watching? Find out what internet users have to say about it.

Bouma X Review: What are viewers saying about the film?

Soon after the film's theatrical release, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. The initial reactions have been somewhat divided, with viewers appreciating the film's mystery and suspense while others felt that its execution could have been better.

Some viewers have described Bouma as a "very unique slow-burn suspense mystery drama" and called it "worth watching". One X user praised the film's climax, editing and music, while also highlighting the ensemble cast. The post read, "#Bouma Movie Review A Very Unique Slow Burn Suspense Mystery Drama Elevated by a chilling Climax Smart Editing by Sooraj and Nice Music by Christopher Xavier helps Ensemble cast is a strength Mystery & Suspense deepen towards Climax Very Good attempt by Rejin Worth a watch."

Another user wrote, "#Bouma is a dark thriller exploring a theme rarely seen in Mollywood. The film maintains an air of mystery throughout, leaving you to connect the dots yourself. No spoon feeding, just pure mystery and suspense. A refreshing attempt!"

However, some viewers found the film an "okayish" dark thriller. One user felt that while the film does not offer anything particularly special, it is worth a one-time watch, especially for fans of the genre. The post read, "#Bouma :- Nothing special, but still an okayish dark thriller. Malayalam cinema rarely explores this genre, so it's worth a one-time watch, especially for dark thriller fans."

Another viewer criticised the film's writing and direction, calling it an example of how a promising concept can be let down by its execution. The post read, "Watched #Bouma Textbook example of how to ruin a terrific concept with weak writing & direction. Makers had vision, bt lacks a collective investment. Story(inspired), gripping factor & interval scn superb. Offer thrills. Technically gud. Decent performances. Poor final act.2.5/5 (sic)."

Bouma: What is the film about?

The Malayalam film Bouma follows a struggling singer who travels to an estate shrouded in tragic secrets, a place she barely remembers from her past. Meanwhile, a relentless police investigation into a series of missing women leads to the same mysterious estate, gradually revealing a disturbing connection between the two storylines.

Bouma: Cast and crew

Apart from Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya and Vineeth, the film features Aditi Balan, Mokksha Sengupta, Madhupal, Lenaa, Manikuttan and Bassam Kadhiyar in pivotal roles.

Rejin S Babu has written and directed the film, while Bassam Kadhiyar has backed the project under the banner of Atus Films. The technical team includes cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan Nair, editor Sooraj ES and music composer Christo Xavier.

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