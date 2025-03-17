Bindu Ghosh, South Indian actress, dies at 76 due to prolonged illness Veteran South Cinema actress Bindu Ghosh, known for her comic timing, took her last breath on Sunday. She left an impression on audiences with her several strong characteristics.

Veteran Tamil film actress Bindu Ghosh died on Sunday at a hospital in Chennai. On March 16, the actress said goodbye to the world. Her family members said that her last rites will be performed on Monday, i.e. today. The actress breathed her last at the age of 76. Her comedy in films is well-liked and she used to make people laugh a lot. In her last days, she faced serious health problems and financial difficulties.

The actress was struggling with financial difficulties

Bindu Ghosh had earlier revealed that she was abandoned by her family, including her son, and she was facing her struggles alone. In an interview with Galata's YouTube channel, actress Shakeela said that she had met Bindu Ghosh. She discussed her deteriorating health and emotional crisis. Concerned about her health, Shakeela had sought suggestions from people as to who could help her, due to which many people recommended actor Bala and after this, the actor personally went to Bindu Ghosh's house with Shakeela.

Bala had helped the veteran actor

Not only this, but Bala had given her financial help of Rs 80,000 and assured constant support for her medical expenses. Apart from Bala, actors Richard and Ramalingam also came forward for financial help. Bindu Ghosh was a famous actress and choreographer who made significant contributions to Tamil and South Indian cinema. She started her film career with 'Kozhi Koovuthu' (1982). Earlier, she had worked as a background dancer in 'Kalathur Kannamma' with Kamal Haasan.

The late actor has worked in these films

Before starting comedy, Bindu Ghosh was active in theater. She has worked with veteran stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Karthik. Famous films like 'Uruvangal Maralam', 'Kombari Mukkan', 'Soorakottai Singakutty', 'Osai', 'Dowry Kalyanam', 'Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey', 'Needhiyin Nizhal' and 'Navagraha Nayagi' have been to his name.

