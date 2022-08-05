Bimbisara Twitter Review and Reactions: Kalyan Ram's film is visually stunning and 'full paisa vasool'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kalyan Ram's period drama Bimbisara is receiving tremendous response from the audiences

Bimbisara Twitter Review and Reactions: 2022 has seen more and more South Indian films making their way into the audiences' hearts as they continue to attract audiences across India. With the likes of Pushpa, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and most recently 777 Charlie and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect slowly and steadily building trust in the minds of the audiences in the Hindi belts, Kalyan Ram-starrer Bimbisara is here to stamp its authority among the cinema-going audiences. So how good Bimbisara is, let's find out.

Bimbisara storyline

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's epic movie Bimbisara has released in cinema halls on August 5. The movie had gathered huge buzz in the Telugu states, where it is expected to get a good opening at the box office. Outside of the key states, the dubbed version of the film, however, will not be released and fans will have to watch with subtitles. Through time travel, Kalyan Ram portrays the ferocious King Bimbisara as well as his avatar in the current era. Actresses Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tressa are the female leads opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in Bimbisara.

Bimbisara fan reviews on Twitter

The latest Telugu release Bimbisara has been getting positive responses from the cine-goers who have dubbed it as a visual spectacle. South Indian films have been going all out with visual storytelling and Bimbiasra is no different. It relies heavily on VFX and for the most part of the film, which contains action sequences, the narrative has turned out to be a great experience. It's unique storyline is also being praised.

Reacting to the movie, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Unique story coupled with some well written sequences and hero characterization. BGM is the soul of the film (sic)."

Read: Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film impresses netizens

Another one wrote, "After long time I felt a grand theatrical experience. Audience can watch the film without any doubt.. Full paisa vasool film. TFI got it's golden days are back..Exceeded all the expectations. Big numbers are ahead for #Bimbisara at BO (sic)."

Read: Darlings Twitter Review & Reactions: Alia, Shefali, Vijay shine in bleak film on domestic violence

Bimbisara crew and more details

In the movie, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be essaying the role of ancient Patliputra ruler Bimbisara. The film has been produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and written and directed by Mallidi Vashist, a newcomer. Baahubali and RRR fame MM Keeravani has composed the music for Bimbisara, while it is bankrolled by NTR Arts production house. Its runtime is 146 minutes.

Latest Entertainment News