Bijili Ramesh, Tamil actor and social media star, dies after his long battle with chronic illness

Tamil actor, who is also a known face on YouTube, died on August 26 after a prolonged illness. His fans and well-wishers are pouring in condolences soon after the news of the actor's death broke on social media.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 11:01 IST
Bijili Ramesh
Image Source : X Bijili Ramesh

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, known for his work in Natpe Thunai, Aadai and Sivappu Manjal Pachai, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 46. In the early hours of August 27, the Kollywood film industry woke up to the news of the actor's demise. Bijili is known as an ardent fan of the South superstar Rajinikanth and was also popular for the same reason. Soon after the news of his death broke on social media, his fans, colleagues and well-wishers poured in condolences for the actor who fought a long battle with chronic illness and reportedly breathed his last around 9 pm on August 26.

As per a media report, he was known for his alcoholism and was also hospitalised for the same. He battled several health complications, which resulted in multiple organ failure and subsequent death. It is also reported that he was also paralysed before getting admitted to the hospital and was unable to stand up on his feet.

Bijili Ramesh rose to fame after a video of himself on YouTube went viral wherein he admitted to be a fan of actor Rajinikanth and highlighted his distinct way of talking. He has worked in several films including LKG, Comali, Watchman, A1, and Zombie among others.

In one of his last interviews, he revealed that his mistakes in life before marriage turned him into an alcoholic. ''I am unable to stand in one place. I just kept hammering away and had done many wrong things in my life before my marriage. My mistakes made me turn into an alcoholic. I urge my fans and others to take my example and stop consuming alcohol or any other bad habits that ruin health,'' reported Filmibeat.

