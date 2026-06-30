Bigg Boss Kannada fame Divya Suresh claims stranger harassed her on Bengaluru street

New Delhi:

Kannada actress Divya Suresh, who is quite active on social media, shared details of a disturbing incident on Instagram. She alleged that a stranger harassed her on a street in Bengaluru late Sunday night. Through a series of posts, she recounted the incident and expressed concern regarding women's safety.

Divya Suresh alleges harassment

According to Divya, the incident occurred around 11:30 PM while she and her cousin were walking towards their parked car. In her Instagram story, the actress claimed that an unknown man began following them.

Divya Suresh alleged that the man made obscene gestures while following them. Divya stated that she and her cousin immediately noticed his behavior and tried to stop him.

She further wrote, 'While following us, he was touching himself inappropriately in public view. We noticed it and confronted him, but he didn't stop. He continued doing this until we got into our car.'

Question posed to the Police

Expressing dismay over the incident, the actress stated that no woman should have to face such misconduct simply because she is out at night.

Raising questions about women's safety in Bengaluru, Divya tagged the Bengaluru Police in her post and asked, 'Where is the safety we are promised?'

Who is Divya Suresh?

Divya Suresh is a well-known face in the Kannada entertainment industry. She gained significant popularity after participating in 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8', hosted by Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep. Apart from reality TV, she has also appeared in popular Kannada TV serials such as 'Nanna Hendathi MBBS' and 'Jodi Hakki'.

Prior hit and run case

Divya had become an instant news sensation in October 2025 when the police department of Bengaluru named her as the alleged driver in a hit-and-run case in Byatarayanapura locality of the city. The accident apparently happened when a car collided with a motorbike carrying three persons and one woman got seriously injured, her kneecap being broken.

After the accident, Divya confessed that she was indeed driving the car and that she had abandoned the scene since she was late for her flight. She declared that she would cooperate in the investigation process and that 'nobody is above the law.'

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