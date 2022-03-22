Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUNPICTURES/KGF Big Clash! Vijay-starrer 'Beast' to compete with Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' at box office in April

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's much-awaited action thriller 'Beast', featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, will hit screens on April 13. The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. Two songs from the film that have been released by the unit so far have only gone on to add to the excitement and have raised expectations from the film even further. Well, soon after the announcement of the release date, the fans got intrigued even more considering the fact that another blockbuster will be releasing during the same weekend. Yes, we are talking about none other than Kannada superstar Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' which is all set to hit the screens on April 14 this year.

Making the announcement of Vijay's film, Sun Pictures, the firm producing the film, tweeted, "'Beast' from April 13." Fans have been waiting for the film, which has been delayed due to lockdowns. The unit of Beast shot for almost 100 days and even took a picture to mark the occasion. Shooting finally concluded in December last year. Despite delays and difficulties caused by the pandemic, the entire unit of Beast claimed that shooting for the film had been an enjoyable experience.

Speaking about the songs, the first track 'Arabic Kuthu' garnered a whopping 200 Million views on YouTube. The second song, 'Jolly O Gymkhana', which was released just a couple of days back, has already got 20 million views on YouTube.

Coming to KGF, it was earlier slated to release in July last year but got postponed due to the pandemic. For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2', which is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

