Major accident on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 sets, 3 dead and 10 injured as crane crashes on crew

Major accident on Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 sets

Actor Kamal Haasan, who was shooting for his next film Indian 2 in Chennai, suffered a mishap as an accident took place during the shoot in Chennai last night. A crane fell on the crew members standing at the location and three people lost their lives. The accident also left 10 others injured, according to eth local media. Earlier, it was reported that film’s director Shankar has also fractured his leg but the rumours were later shot down. It is said that he was very close to the spot and had a miraculous escape. Sadly, the director's personal assistant Madhu and assistant director Krishna died in the accident.

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 19, 2020

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share his condolence and sadness about the accident and wrote, "I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them.”

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it’s extremely heart breaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/zIDmNL7Zu1 — varalaxmi sarathkumar (@varusarath) February 20, 2020

As soon as the accident happened, actor Kamal Haasan rushed to eth spot and ensured that the rest of the cast and crew are safe. He also ensured that the injured people to eb taken to the hospital at the earliest. The accident happened when a light set-up of a crane fell on the crew who were standing at the spot. Reportedly, the rope which was supposed to hold the thing in place gave away.

Talking about the film, Kamal Haasan will be seen playing the role of a fierce Senapathy. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth in pivotal roles. The next schedule of eth film was supposed to be shot in China but due to the alarming cases of coronavirus, the makers have dropped the idea to go there. Indian 2 is expected to hit the theatres early 2021.

