Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, dies at 90 due to age-related ailments

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, died on Tuesday, July 15, night at the age of 90. According to reports, he was battling age-related ailments and died at the actor's residence in Hyderabad. Rajagopal's death sent a wave of mourning through Telugu cinema. For those who don't know, Rajagopal Raju had three sons and Ravi Teja is the eldest son.

This was the cause of death

Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju is survived by his wife Rajya Lakshmi and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. His third son, Bharat Raju, died in a car accident in Hyderabad a few years ago. He was a resident of Jaggampeta in Andhra Pradesh.

Ravi Teja will soon be seen in 'Mass Jathara'

Talking about Ravi Teja's work front, the actor was last seen in the film 'Mr Bachchan', which was released last year. Ravi Teja had three films released in the year 2024. Now, the actor will soon be seen in his upcoming film 'Mass Jathara'. This film is directed by Bhanu Bhopavarpu and it is an action entertainer. Ravi Teja is counted among the top actors of Telugu cinema.

