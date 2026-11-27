Sharwanand's latest Telugu film, Bhogi, hit theatres on Friday, November 27. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the action drama also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in key roles. Soon after its theatrical release, moviegoers who watched the film on the first day took to social media to share their reviews and reactions.

So far, the film has received positive responses from viewers, who have praised Sharwanand's casting, the emotional scenes and the background music. Find out what internet users have to say about it online.

Bhogi Telugu movie X review

Several viewers praised Sharwanand's performance as Ganga, while others appreciated the film's music, background score and emotional scenes. One user wrote, "Sharwanand as Ganga is perfect on screen. Bheems' songs and BGM are the soul of this movie. Don't miss it in theatres."

Another added, "Sharwanand is perfect for the Ganga role. Songs are a plus for the movie. Emotional scenes worked very well. Production values are good."

Praising the actor's casting and performance, another X user wrote, "Sharwanand's casting is one of the biggest positives. Super natural acting. One min kuda bore kottaledu. Good job by Sampath Nandi."

Bhogi release date and cast

Written and directed by Sampath Nandi, Bhogi features Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Rohit Pathak and Dayanand Reddy, among others.

Bhogi: Production details

The film is produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting it. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the music, while Kishore Kumar has handled the cinematography.

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