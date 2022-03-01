Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Dagubatti starrer earns huge on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection Day 4

Highlights Pawan Kalyan-Rana Dagubatti's Bheemla Nayak released in cinema halls on February 25

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of Malayalam feature film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

It is directed by Saagar K Chandra

After a long wait, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' hit the theater on February 25. The film is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. With mind-blowing opening and blockbuster premiere talk from overseas, the movie has received the best response at the ticket windows. According to Box Office India, "the Telugu film was steady on Monday with business that could hit double digits on Monday across India. The film grossed 78 crore nett over the three day weekend and should be around 88 crore nett after four days."

Going by the numbers, it seems that Pawan Kalyan starrer has indeed taken the box office of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by storm. "The film is doing better business than Pushpa - The Fire as far as the business from the home circuit Nizam / Andhra is concerned and is looking to be the best performer in this circuit post the pandemic," BO added.

In Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati, a strong opponent is seen locking horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana. Actor Murali Sharma's role is also established well. He is the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed character played by Pawan Kalyan.

Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences. Fans said that the movie has non-stop action and is a treat for the fans who love watching genre films.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.

