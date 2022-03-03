Bheemla Nayak box office collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's film to cross Rs 150 crore WW

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSAMYUKTHA_ Bheemla Nayak box office collection

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak, directed by Saagar K Chandra, is doing exceptionally well across the globe. The film is enjoying a dream run at the box office worldwide. The film, which released on February 25, is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan starrer has received the best response at the ticket windows and box office numbers are the proof. According to Andhra Box Office, Bheemla Nayak's five-day overseas total stands at 132.4 crores.

Speaking of the Indian Box office, Pawan Kalyan's film crossed Rs. 100 crores, totalling Rs. 101.25 crores in five days. Going by the numbers, it seems that Bheemla Nayak starrer has indeed taken the box office of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by storm. Not just this, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, 'Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan's highest grosser in the USA by collecting Rs 16 crore (approx) in five days.'

Meanwhile, in Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan stepped into the shoes of Biju Menon, while Rana Daggubati is seen locking horns with him in Prithviraj Sukumaran's role in the Telugu version as Daniel Shekar. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role.

Actor Murali Sharma's role is also established well. He is the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed character played by Pawan Kalyan.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.