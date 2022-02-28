Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan's film is ruling with impressive numbers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Bheemla Nayak Box Office Collection

Highlights Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of Malayalam feature film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer released in cinema halls on February 25

Bheemla Nayak is collecting well at Box Office

After a bumper opening day collection, Bheemla Nayak continued to enjoy impressive numbers at Box Office during the weekend. Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer hit the theatres on February 25. With mind-blowing earnings and blockbuster premiere talk from overseas, the movie has received the best response at BO. The film is a remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Talking about the film's business, Bheemla Nayak held well on day 3 (Sunday) minting around Rs 10 Crore. Going by the numbers, it seems that Pawan Kalyan starrer has indeed taken the box office of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by storm. It is even expected that the movie will continue to get stronger in terms of money generation at the theatres, and will soon be crossing Rs 100 crore mark.

The action drama has been garnering praise and positive reviews ever since its release. Recently, taking to his Twitter, superstar Mahesh Babu praised the chemistry between its lead stars and their respective presence in the film. The actor tweeted, "#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form… what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!"

Talking about the film, Rana Daggubati, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The movie is packed with high-octane action sequences. Actress Nithya Menen is seen in an important role, while she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar, a role played by Rana.

Actor Murali Sharma's role is also established well. He is the well-wisher and a support system to the hot-headed character played by Pawan Kalyan. Music composed by S Thaman complements the action sequences.

Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer, while the movie is made under the Sithara Entertainment banner.