Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi review on X: Did Ravi Teja's film impress during premiere shows? Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is getting early reactions from overseas viewers, with fans praising the comedy, music and performances while calling the story familiar.

New Delhi:

Ravi Teja's Telugu film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi leaves the mass Maharaja tag behind,' this is what X users have to say about the new release. The film was released after The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu during the Sankranti season. The premiere shows are still in the UK and America.

Let's find out what the NRI audience is saying about the movie in the Twitter review.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X review

Ravi Teja fans seem happy with Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. An X user wrote, 'Ravi Teja has done a good job with his character without any flaws. However, there is nothing new in his character or the story in this film. It is said that this is a regular masala film. The story is similar to previous films with one hero and two heroines.'

Another X post read, 'The comedy of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi works for me. Some good comedy scenes have been worked out before and after the interval. There is not much lag. Ravi Teja's comedy timing is a plus for the film.'

People who have seen the premiere shows are saying that two of the songs provided by Bheem are good on screen as well. The background music is also good.

Let's have a look at some other X reactions here:

More details about Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi revolves around Ram. After his wine has been unsuccessful, he goes to Spain, where he meets the woman named Manasa. Later, he gets himself involved in family issues with conflicting relationships with two different women.

This movie is helmed by the director Kishore Tirumala, and the music is composed by Bheems Cecireleo. This is a romantic comedy released in the year 2026 for the festival of Sankranthi. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan row: After makers, Censor Board approaches Supreme Court