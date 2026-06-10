June 10, 2026
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Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker, dies at 84 due to age-related illness

Edited By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker, has passed away at the age of 84 due to age-related illness in Chennai.

Bharathiraja, veteran actor-filmmaker, dies due to age-related illness
Bharathiraja, veteran actor-filmmaker, dies due to age-related illness Image Source : X: @Deepak32763716
New Delhi:

Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil actor-filmmaker, died due to an age-related illness in Chennai. He was 84.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over Bharathiraja’s demise on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti"

More details regarding his death are awaited.

In April, the veteran director-actor was discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness.

This is a developing story.

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