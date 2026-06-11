Bharathiraja's final rites to be held with full state honours in his hometown Theni on June 11

New Delhi:

Legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, due to age-related illness at the age of 84. As per PTI, his final rites will be conducted with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on Thursday, June 11, 2026, afternoon. This was announced by noted lyricist Vairamuthu while speaking on behalf of the bereaved family.

The mortal remains of filmmaker Bharathiraja were taken to his residence in Theni on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Chandraleela and daughter, Janani.

Bharathiraja's final rites with state honours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that the final rites of veteran director and actor Bharathiraja will be held with full state honours. As per PTI, lyricist Vairamuthu also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for announcing a police guard of honour for the acclaimed filmmaker.

Indian lyricist and poet Vairamuthu said the family has decided to lay the filmmaker to rest in the land where he was born, saying, "The family has decided to lay him to rest in the land where he drew his first breath". He added that after public homage, the burial will take place at 3 pm.

Bharathiraja dies at 84

The veteran director Bharathiraja had been facing declining health in recent months. In December 2025, he was admitted to a private hospital following a severe lung infection. However, in April, he was discharged after undergoing treatment.

He breathed his last on June 10 at the age of 84 at his Chennai residence. The news of his demise has left the film fraternity in deep mourning. Celebrities and political leaders, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, among others, have condoled Bharathiraja's death.

Padma Shri recipient and National Film Award-winning filmmaker, Bharathiraja directed, acted in, and wrote several films during his illustrious career. His notable films include 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Nizhalgal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai.

He was last seen in Mohanlal's film Thudarum, where he played the role of Master. His last directorial venture was an episode titled Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal in Prime Video's show Modern Love Chennai.

Also Read: Bharathiraja dies at 84: TN CM Vijay, Suriya, and others arrive at funeral to pay last respects