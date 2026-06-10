Bharathiraja dies: Filmmaker's brother once revealed he struggled to cope with son Manoj Bharathiraja's death

New Delhi:

Bharathiraja, veteran Tamil director, died on Wednesday, June 10, due to age-related illness in Chennai at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife, Chandraleela, and his daughter, Janani. The veteran filmmaker lost his son Manoj Bharathiraja in March 2025. The filmmaker had been keeping unwell ever since his son's death. Last year, his brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar, had mentioned that the Thudarum actor hadn't been able to cope with the loss of his son.

Bharathiraja dies: Legendary filmmaker lost his son last year

Bharathiraja's son Manoj died on March 25, 2025, in Chennai at the age of 48 due to cardiac arrest. In an interview with Wow Tamizhaa, Bharathiraja's brother, Jayaraj, revealed that the filmmaker was unable to cope with the death of his son and had been unwell for months since his demise.

How did Bharathiraja's son die?

Manoj Bharathiraja had undergone an open-heart surgery in early 2025, and was recovering at home. However, his health deteriorated, and he passed away due to a heart attack.

Bharathiraja passes away at 84

Bharathiraja was suffering from health issues for months before his death and was admitted to a Chennai hospital in early 2026 after he reportedly experienced respiratory complications. The hospital bulletin mentioned that he was being closely monitored by the staff. Further, he had been admitted to a hospital in April, where hospital authorities stated that his condition was stable. Although it was reported that Bharathiraja was responding positively to his treatment for respiratory-related illness, his condition remained extremely delicate.

Bharathiraja’s family tree

Bharathiraja married Chandraleela in 1974, and they had two children - Manoj (1976-2025) and Janani (1979). His family includes brother, Jayaraj Periyamayathevar and brother-in-law, Manoj Kumar, a Tamil actor and director. His daughter-in-law, Ashwati Manoj, or famously known as Nandhana, was a former film actress and was married to Manoj Bharathiraja.

Bharathiraja debuted in the film industry in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile. His highest-grossing film is the blockbuster Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993), which earned Rs 10 crore at the box office. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004. His other accolades include six National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, and six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In 2005, he was conferred with the Doctor of Letters (honorary degree) from Sathyabama University. He is regarded as one of the Tamil film industry’s most respected artistes and was even referred to as ‘Iyakkunar Imayam’ or the ‘Pinnacle of Directors.’

Also read: Bharathiraja dies at 84: TN CM Vijay, Suriya, and others arrive at funeral to pay last respects