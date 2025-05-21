Bharatham to Drishyam: A look at Mohanlal’s award-winning films | Birthday Special On the occasion of South superstar Mohanlal's 65th birthday today, May 21, 2025. Take a look at his award-winning films here.

New Delhi:

South superstar Mohanlal, who is known for his versatile acting, is celebrating his 65th birthday today, May 21, 2025. In his acting career so far, he has featured in several critically acclaimed movies, including Bharatham, Drishyam and Lucifer. In this article, we have curated a list of his films that received several awards. Read further to know more details.

Bharatham

The Malayalam actor Mohanlal won the National Film Award, or Silver Lotus Award, for his role in the 1992 film Bharatham in the Best Actor category. The film was directed by Sibi Malayil and written by AK Lohithadas. It features Mohanlal, Urvashi and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. The Malayalam-language film is available on the JioHotstar platform.

Drishyam

Mohanlal received the Kerala Film Critics Association Award for his 2013 film 'Drishyam' in the Best Actor category. The psychological thriller film features Mohanlal, Meena, and Asha Sharath in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.4, the film was well-received by the audience upon its release. It is available to stream on the JioHotstar platform.

Company

Mohanlal was featured in the action thriller film 'Company' in 2002 alongside Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles. Mohanlal received the Popular Award of the International Indian Film Festival for 'Best Supporting Actor' in 2003. With an IMDb rating of 7.9, this film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Lucifer

The political action-drama film 'Lucifer' was released in 2019. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it features Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Mohanlal won the Asianet Film Award for this film in the Best Actor category in 2020. For the unversed, the film can be watched on the OTT platforms Prime Video and SonyLiv.

Paradesi

Mohanlal won the Filmfare Award - South for his performance in the 2007 film Paradesi in the Best Actor category. The film was directed and written by PT Kunju Muhammad and stars Mohanlal, Shweta Menon, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and Padmapriya in the lead roles.

Talking about his work front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Tharun Moorthy's directorial 'Thurdarum' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's directorial Kannappa co-starring Baahubali fame Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu in the lead roles.

Also Read: Box office report: Know Final Destination Bloodlines, Mission Impossible 8's Tuesday collections