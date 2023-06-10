Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna-Arjun Rampal actioner leaves fans excited

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari: Teaser starring Nandamuri Balakri and Arjun Rampal has finally arrived today. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra this year. Wishing Balakrishna on his birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser and it is screened in 108+ theatres worldwide. The video clip show the power-packed character of Balakrishna as titular character in the movie.

The teaser begins with Balakrishna explaining the difference between the arrogance of a ruler and a stubborn person. While Arjun Rampal is introduced as a ruler, Balakrishna is shown as stubborn. He introduces himself as a son of the jungle named Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. “Ee Peru Shaana Yellu Yaaduntadi (You’ll remember this name for a very long time),” uttered by Balakrishna will be remembered for a long time for sure. The teaser ends on a lighter note with NBK holding a bat and playing it like a guitar.

Anil Ravipudi has shown Balakrishna in a never-seen-before character. From the get-up to characterization, it’s completely different. Balakrishna’s mass, arrogance, and also coolness are shown in the video. He effortlessly mouthed the dialogues in Hindi and Telangana slang. The tagline ‘I Don’t Care’ is fully justified. Arjun Rampal is deadly as the ruler.

Anil Ravipudi included all the elements one would expect from his film with NBK. Particularly, fans will have a blast. They can’t wait to watch the next promotional stuff from the movie. C Ram Prasad’s camera work is noteworthy, S Thaman gives the thumping effect with his terrific background score. The production design is rich all through. All in all, the teaser creates mass vidhwamsam.

The shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari is taking place in Hyderabad with the core team participating in it. Kajal Aggarwal will play the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra). Watch the teaser of the film.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are now engaged! See FIRST photos

Latest Entertainment News