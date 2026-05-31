Benz: Jayam Ravi joins Lokesh Kanagaraj's film after announcing acting break amid ongoing divorce case | Pics

New Delhi:

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was recently in the news due to his personal life, has once again drawn attention from fans, but this time for a different reason. The Tamil actor announced his separation from his wife in 2024 and later held a press conference in May where he broke down in tears. He also stated that he would not act until his divorce with wife Aarti Ravi was finalised.

However, in a surprising move, fans have now learned that the actor has joined the upcoming film Benz, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Read on for more details about the project.

Jayam Ravi joins Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Benz

The Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X handle on Sunday to share the announcement, along with behind-the-scenes posters from the film. He wrote, "Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir."

For the unversed, Benz is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). This shared universe includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, which are all connected through a larger story involving a drug cartel network.

About Jayam Ravi's emotional press meet

Earlier this month, singer Keneeshaa Francis quit Instagram and mentioned that she was leaving Chennai, hinting at a possible separation from actor Jayam Ravi. She said constant cyberbullying was one of the main reasons behind her decision.

Soon after, Jayam Ravi addressed the media in an emotional press conference, where he broke down while speaking about the situation. He said, "I will not act until I get a divorce."

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