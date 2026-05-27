Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies: Aparajito to Bhooter Bhabishyat, a look at his famous films

New Delhi:

Renowned Bengali filmmaker and writer Anik Dutta reportedly died after a tragic fall from the terrace of his home in Kolkata's Gariahat area. He was first taken to a private hospital in Dhakuria in critical condition, where doctors later declared him dead.

The news of his sudden death has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Social media users and fans have reacted to the filmmaker’s demise and mourned his death. Read on to know about his famous films and notable projects.

A look at Anik Dutta's famous films

During his career, Anik Dutta directed and wrote several acclaimed films, including Ashchorjyo Prodeep, Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Bhobishyoter Bhoot, Borunbabur Bondhu and Aparajito.

Anik Dutta's film Aparajito won two National Film Awards, including Best Makeup Artist and Best Production Design. His last film, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, was released during Durga Puja last year.

For the unversed, the director made his big-screen directorial debut with Bhooter Bhabishyat. The film went on to become a landmark in Bengali cinema for its sharp commentary on politics, society and changing urban culture.

The film Bhooter Bhabishyat features a star-studded cast including Swastika Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and others. It was produced by Joy Ganguly and Sanu Roy. The film can be streamed on Hoichoi platform.

Moreover, a suicide note was recovered from his house and sent for handwriting examination. Sources also said that Dutta’s daughter lives abroad, and his body will be sent for post-mortem after she reaches Kolkata.

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