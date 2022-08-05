Bengali actress Priyanka Ghosh set to make her directorial debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bengali actress Priyanka Ghosh

Bengali sensation Priyanka Ghosh is ready to make her directorial debut with a feature film titled 'Jiboner Shesheo Khujbo Toke’. The film will showcase the power of love and friendship. The story of this film revolves around a young girl who believes that love and friendship can turn an average life into a sensational journey.

While Priyanka will play the leading role of Jagorini, newcomer Krishiv will play the male lead Ronojoy in the film. Priyanka has done many superhit films like Best Friend, Darling, Vanu, All The Best, Nir Hara Pakhi, Aka Abong aka, Ami Subhas Bolchi, Mone Porea Sei Din, Vuter Golpo Holeo Sotti, Chutki, and others.

During the first Covid lockdown, when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came, there was a debate in the film industry regarding nepotism. From cinema veterans to the common man, everyone was involved in this debate. Talking about the same, Priyanka said, "Healthy competition is always welcome. Even today, whenever I listen to Lights - Camera - Sound - Action, I get myself to be in the skin of the character and get tuned accordingly. Performing at a high level consistently demands a true competitive spirit. That's what hard work is all about!"

Priyanka is also coming up with one more film ‘Pori Elo Prithibite’. Produced by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment "Being a producer is never an easy task, especially when it comes to the case of maintaining a perfect balance between profit and art", added the actress.

She believes, "Mythology has a whole lot of possibilities on the big screen. I simply hope that producers explore it without any doubt."

Priyanka is a big fan of the stalwarts of the Indian Film industry. Asked if she would want to case them in her film, she said, "SRK and Salman Khan are my childhood heroes. The same goes for Madhuri Dixit as well. As a producer, I would love to have them in my films. I feel nostalgic when I cherish my memories of working with the legendary Soumitra Chattopadhyay. I have a secret wish to work with the SS Rajamouli who has been a true cult figure in the field of direction and filmmaking."

Latest Entertainment News