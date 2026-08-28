Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee's son breaks silence after actor gets stranded in flood-hit Nepal

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha Mukherjee are safe after being stranded in Nepal amid heavy rains and flooding. Their son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, popularly known as Bihu, has now shared an update to put worried fans and well-wishers at ease.

Kharaj Mukherjee's son shares update

Tamaghna took to Instagram to post a video after receiving several calls and messages about his parents. He said he had spoken to them and confirmed that they were out of danger.

According to Tamaghna, Kharaj and Pratibha had travelled to Pokhara for a film shoot. The location is some distance from the areas badly affected by the floods. However, heavy rainfall in Pokhara disrupted both the shoot and their travel plans.

He said, “My father’s name is Kharaj Mukherjee and my mother’s name is Pratibha Mukherjee. Both of them had gone to Nepal for a shoot. I have been receiving a lot of calls from their well-wishers and from the media. They were supposed to return on the 23rd after completing the shoot. But because the shoot was disrupted due to heavy rain, they could not return as planned. Their return has been delayed, but they are completely safe. They are expected to reach Kolkata tomorrow morning, on August 28.”

Tamaghna also explained why he decided to share the video. He said, “To be honest, I have been receiving a huge number of messages and texts, so I decided to make this video and inform everyone that there is nothing to worry about.

Kharaj Mukherjee and fellow actor Rajatabha Dutta were stranded in Nepal

As per PTI, Kharaj travelled to Nepal on August 20 with wife Pratibha, Rajatabha Dutta and the production team of a Bangladeshi film. Family members and friends were also part of the group.

The actor has stayed in touch with his family throughout the situation. A family member had earlier confirmed, "Despite the challenging circumstances, Mukherjee has assured us over the phone that they are safe."

Rajatabha Dutta, who is also part of the group in Nepal, is safe as well, the family confirmed.

The group had initially planned to fly back from Kathmandu. However, the situation disrupted their travel plans. They are now expected to travel by road to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and take a flight to Kolkata from there.

Tamaghna's latest update has now reassured fans that Kharaj and Pratibha are safe and expected to return to Kolkata on August 28.

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To assist those affected by the devastation in Nepal and Tibet, India TV has launched a dedicated email helpline where people can report their concerns and seek assistance for their family members. They can reach out at nepalfloodshelpline@indiatvnews.com.

If your loved ones or family members were travelling in Nepal or Tibet and have been caught in the floods, you can contact India TV. Details of those who are missing will be shared across our platforms to help trace and locate them.