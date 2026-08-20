Bengali actor Jaayjeet Banerjee's car hit by lorry in Kolkata, questions reckless driving

Bengali actor Jaayjeet Banerjee is all over the news as he had a narrow escape after a road accident in Kolkata. The Crisscross actor took to Facebook and shared details of what happened when he was travelling in his personal vehicle and a lorry hit his car. He urged the authorities to take cognisance of the matter at the earliest.

Jaayjeet Banerjee shares details of the accident

Jaayjeet has revealed that he recently met with a road accident in Kolkata. The incident took place while he was coming down from the Tollygunge Karunamoyee Bridge towards Haridevpur.

According to Jaayjeet, his car was being driven properly when a lorry hit it. The right side of his vehicle was damaged in the accident. The actor said he was sitting in the front seat at the time and escaped without serious injury.

Jaayjeet said the lorry driver appeared to be driving in an unstable manner despite the road being empty. He later went to the nearby Haridevpur Police Station, where an MCR was made and he was allowed to leave. The actor expressed concern that the same lorry driver could cause another accident. He said that while his car was damaged this time, reckless driving could potentially result in serious injuries or even loss of life.

The actor also questioned whether CCTV footage could have been used to identify the lorry. He said he expected action in a city that has extensive CCTV coverage but did not see any immediate effort to trace the vehicle. Jaayjeet said that prompt action could have helped people remain cautious about the lorry and its driver. Despite his concerns, he said he continues to have faith in the Kolkata Police and will now wait to see what action is taken.

What is Jaayjeet Banerjee known for?

Jaayjeet is a popular name in the Bengali film industry with a career spanning almost two decades. He is known for his work in Professor Sengupta, Tumpa Autowali, Raja Rani Romeo, Antarale, Shubho Drishti, Borodin - Hoichoi Original, Force, Chand Pahari, Amra Paanch, Mukti, Challenge 2, Checkmate, Premer Fande Kakutua, Sudhu Tumi, and others.

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