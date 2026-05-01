South actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas marries girlfriend Kavya Reddy: Who is she?

New Delhi:

South actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has married his girlfriend Kavya Reddy in a traditional ceremony held in Tirupati. According to reports, the wedding took place at the Sri Venkateswara Temple premises and was kept simple.

The Tollywood actor shared several pictures and videos from the wedding festivities on his Instagram Stories. In one of the videos, Bellamkonda was seen performing the wedding rituals with Kavya. Earlier in March, the actor introduced his now-wife, Kavya Reddy, to social media users by sharing pictures from a family event. Let us tell you about who she is and her family background.

Who is Kavya Reddy?

For the unversed, Kavya Reddy comes from a non-film background. Sreenivas has kept details about Kavya private, and her Instagram account is set to private. The Kishkindhapuri actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas made his relationship official by sharing pictures with Kavya. He captioned the post, "To my Kavyaamma, life has its own beautiful timing, and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles. Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, your Sreeni."

A look at Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas wedding pictures

For the wedding ceremony, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas opted for a traditional ivory kurta and completed with sacred garlands and a striking gold choker. On the other hand, Kavya also looked elegant in a matching-toned saree, styled with a mathapatti and traditional jewellery.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BELLAMKONDA SAI SREENIVAS)Screengrab taken from Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' Instagram Stories.

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