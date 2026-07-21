Before Jana Nayagan's release, here's a look at the changes made in Thalapathy Vijay's film

New Delhi:

After a delay of nearly seven months from its original release date, Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is finally reaching audiences. This is said to be the last film featuring Vijay as an actor, now that he has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It is set to hit cinemas on July 23.

So, before the release of the Pan India film, have a look at the changes that have been made in the film.

Changes made during the seven month delay

According to the news agency PTI, sources state that actor Vijay's iconic signature hand flicking style has been included in the film. Additionally, a title card honouring him as the Chief Minister has been added. In fact, the seven month delay was utilised to add new footage and implement various changes.

Vijay's authentic style in the promotional track

The mannerisms displayed by Vijay in the promotional track Ravan Mavanda from the film Jana Nayagan seem directly linked to his real life actions in the state legislative assembly. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics penned by Vivek. This high energy track runs for approximately two minutes and showcases spectacular visuals from Vijay's final film.

Audiences to see the modified version in cinemas

A representative from KVN Productions informed the media that the version of the film audiences will see in cinemas will differ significantly from the cut submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification last year. The film's official title card presents Vijay not merely as an actor, but as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The final cut also makes a direct reference to his political party, TVK, alongside the inclusion of his signature style.

What changes did the CBFC make?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made cuts totalling approximately 20 seconds and modified 10 seconds of footage. Meanwhile, references of a religious nature have been ordered to be muted. According to reports, more than 3,500 shows have been planned for the film in Tamil Nadu, a number that could potentially increase. The film has a total runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Jana Nayagan cast and release date

Speaking to a Tamil cinema portal, the film's director, H Vinoth, emphasised that the movie breaks away from the mould of typical commercial films. It addresses sensitive political issues and focuses on the fundamental importance of democracy and social unity. The production house announced that the film has been booked for screening on approximately 8,000 screens across 30 countries and various Indian states.

Jana Nayagan is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi's Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. It also features Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The film was originally scheduled for release during Pongal in January but was postponed due to delays in certification. After a seven month delay, the film finally received clearance for release, though it was granted an A certificate despite the mandated changes.

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