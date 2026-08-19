Before becoming a superstar, Thalapathy Vijay made his child artist debut in his father's film

New Delhi:

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, with a career spanning several decades. However, the actor has recently transitioned into politics after taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His farewell film, Jana Nayagan, hit theatres on July 23. But did you know that long before he earned a massive fan following, Vijay began his on-screen journey as a child artist?

Interestingly, his first appearance as a child artist came in a film directed by his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. The early connection makes the film an important part of Vijay's journey in the industry. Read on to know more about his first film.

Vijay's early acting journey

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay made his child artist debut with the 1984 film Vetri, which was directed by SA Chandrasekhar. The film stars Anuradha, Pandari Bai and SS Chandran in key roles.

Vijay acted in his father's films

SA Chandrasekhar has played an important role in Vijay's early career. Vijay has acted in around seven to eight films directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. Apart from Vetri, these include Kudumbam, Naan Sigappu Manithan, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilaiyaattu, Ithu Engal Neethi, Senthoorapandi, Rasigan, Deva, Vishnu and Sukran.

From child artist to superstar

Vijay eventually moved from child roles to playing the lead. Over the years, he went on to headline several successful films and developed a strong fan base across India and overseas.

His famous films include Mersal, Thuppakki, Master, Kaththi, The Greatest of All Time, Leo, Bigil, Theri, Pokkiri, Thirumalai, Ghilli and others.

About Thalapathy Vijay's family

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999. She is a businesswoman who comes from a Tamil family based in the United Kingdom. The couple have two children, son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Shasha, born in 2005.

Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, is a filmmaker who is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, scheduled to release on October 2, 2026. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj and Shiv Pandit in key roles.

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