Image Source : AKKINENI NAGARJUNA, NAGA CHAITANYA Bangarraju: Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya starrer mints 76 crore worldwide

Bangarraju starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya made big numbers at the box office and continues with steady shares, after blockbuster opening in all the regions. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, father-son duo led family drama had a good start on Sankranti and now it collected Rs 76 gross worldwide, career best figure for Nagarjuna. The film also became highest grosser for Nagarjuna in Andhra and Ceded regions. The movie grossed 12 crore alone in Ceded, wherein it has done good business in Nizam as well.

Recently, to celebrate the success of the film, makers hosted a grand event for fans in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The entire cast and crew including Krithi Shetty were present at the event. Speaking about Bangarraju success, Nagarjuna said that Telugu audiences didn’t give up on the film and made it a blockbuster.

"The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience," he said.

Nagarjuna added, "there is no Sankranthi without movies. I did not come to talk about collections. Collections are nothing before your (audiences) love. Seeing all this, I want to thank my father Akkineni Nageswar Rao. All your love is because of him. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. Bangarraju is a perfect Telugu movie. We are not Bangarraju. Real Bangarraju is my father. I believe he is somewhere here and watching us. NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the industry. Today is NTR's Vardhanthi. We must always remember him. NTR Lives On. ANR Lives On".

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, action, and other commercial entertaining elements, Bangarraju is the sequel to the 2016 hit Telugu film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana.' Veteran actress Ramya Krishna is playing Nagarjuna's wife, while Krithi Shetty appears as the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.

Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd have jointly produced 'Bangarraju', which was released on January 14.