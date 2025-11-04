Bad Girl on OTT: When and where to watch Anjali Sivaraman’s controversial Tamil film and X reviews After months of buzz and backlash, Anjali Sivaraman’s Bad Girl has finally landed on OTT. Raw, fearless and real, the Tamil film is winning hearts and debates on social media all over again.

New Delhi:

Tamil film Bad Girl is a bold coming-of-age drama that dares to ask uncomfortable questions about identity, desire, and societal expectations. Featuring Anjali Sivaraman in a powerful lead role, the controversial film has just been released on OTT.

Bad Girl is produced by Vetrimaaran, along with Anurag Kashyap. From streaming details, X (formerly Twitter) reviews to past controversy, here's all you need to know about the film.

When and where to watch Bad Girl 2025 online?

Bad Girl is written and directed by Varsha Bharath. After making its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025, Bad Girl was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. It started streaming on JioHotstar from November 4. The streaming platform JioHotstar announced the film’s OTT premiere with the caption: "Swipe and see how the world fell for Bad Girl #BadGirl streaming from November 4 only on JioHotstar." Take a look:

What is the story of Anjali Sivaraman’s Bad Girl?

At its heart, Bad Girl follows the story of Ramya (played by Anjali Sivaraman), a young woman torn between her ambitions and expectations of her conservative parents and society. The film traces her life's journey over more than a decade, from a rebellious teen to an adult. The film revolves around themes of freedom, longing, and self-discovery.

What are fans saying about Bad Girl on X?

Bad Girl is receiving a fresh surge of reviews after its digital release on Tuesday. "#Badgirl - bad girl felt like a authentic voice of the women around us. anjali sivaraman shines as ramya. a good attempt not a great film, don't put it next to lady bird," wrote a user. Another wrote about how the film is relatable to the core.

Why did Bad Girl spark controversy in Tamil cinema?

In January 2025, Bad Girl was mired in controversy after its trailer release. A section of social media users, including a few well-known Kollywood filmmakers, raised objections about the film, accusing the makers of depicting the Brahmin community in a negative light. The film was released eight months after the controversy first snowballed. Watch the trailer of Bad Girl here:

Bad Girl cast

Bad Girl features a strong supporting cast, including Saranya Ravichandran as Selvi, Sashank Bommireddipalli as Arjun, Teejay Arunasalam as Irfan, Hridhu Haroon as Nalan, and Shantipriya as Sundari. The cinematography is handled by Preetha Jayaraman, Prince Anderson, and Jagadeesh Ravi, while Amit Trivedi composed music for the film.

Also read: OTT releases this week [Nov 4-9, 2025]: What’s new to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5