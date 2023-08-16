Baahubali: The Beginning will be screened at Norway’s Stavanger Opera House, SS Rajamouli shares post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baahubali: The Beginning

The SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali has created such a sensation on the global stage that the movie is still loved by many without any boundaries. The movie has broken several records and has taken Indian Cinema to the next level. SS Rajamouli has set a benchmark and paved a new path for Indian films and filmmakers.

Even after 8 years of its release, Baahubali: The Beginning was screened at the Royal Albert Hall, London. This was such a great moment for all the cast and crew present at that event to get a standing ovation from the audience.

SS Rajamouli took to social media and shared a picture from Norway. Along with the post, he wrote, “Can’t forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid film in concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra”.

Baahubali franchise went on to become one of the biggest Indian magnum opus. Its first edition Baahubali: The Beginning earned more than 100 crores in India while the second installment Baahubali The Conclusion garnered more

