Baahubali 3 is in the works? Bhallaladeva aka Rana Daggubati's latest revelation leaves fans intrigued

New Delhi:

SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali has become one of the most talked-about film franchises in Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj, the films received widespread acclaim for their action sequences and large-scale production.

Recently, a new documentary, Bahubali: The Torch Bearer, was released on Netflix, which showcases a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the franchise. A clip from the documentary featuring the lead cast has now gone viral on the internet, sparking speculation about Baahubali 3. Read on to find out what Rana Daggubati, aka Bhallaladeva, said.

Baahubali 3 is in the works?

While discussing the film, Rana Daggubati said, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren't here, I will just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali." After which, Prabhas smiles and raises three fingers, which further fuels speculation that a third part could be under consideration. The clip ends with the message, "And the legacy continues!"

How did internet users react to Rana Daggubati's latest revelation?

Social media users and fans of Baahubali have expressed their excitement over the third part of the film, Baahubali 3. One user wrote, "#Baahubali3 on cards It's officially revealed by cast It's will be huge if it happens."

Another user gave his theory about Baahubali 3, he said, "While not necessarily #Baahubali3, Baahubali: The Eternal War is scheduled for release next year… Perhaps sequels and other related projects could follow. That’s mostly just 'there will be more #Baahubali' (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

More details about Baahubali franchise

For the unversed, the Baahubali franchise began with Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. Last year, the makers also released Baahubali: The Epic, a combined two-part version of the films. According to Sacnilk, Baahubali collected Rs 650 crore worldwide, while its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, earned Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide.

Apart from Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, the pan-India film stars Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Ramya Krishnan in important roles. The film was produced under the banner of Arka Media Works.

Also Read: 9 Years of Baahubali 2: Box office records broken by Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster