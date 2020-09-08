Image Source : TWITTER/ASHABHOSLE Asha Bhosle Birthday Special: Precious moments from singer's memory book with her sisters Lata, Meena

Every 90s kid has grown up by listening to the soulful voice of singer Asha Bhosle. The legendary singer turned 87 today and her fans are as delighted as she is. She exclaimed that she is extremely happy with the way her journey has turned up as a singer and the love she managed to gather from the audience. During a recent interaction, the singer said that she feels younger with each birthday rather than feeling old. Asha is very close to her family and celebrated her birthday with her family members in Lonavala where she has been staying during the lockdown. Her grandchildren Zanai and Ranjai brought Asha Bhosle's favorite cake for her from Mumbai and surprised her.

Asha Bhosle had her favourite Fresh Cream Fruit Cake, made of fruits and dry fruits. The legendary singer also revealed that her grandchildren brought her favourite Japanese and Chinese food from Mumbai making her happier. Asha Bhosle said, "Both the kids are very talented. Zanai sings, and in her, I see myself as a child."

On Monday, Asha also wished her elder sister Meena Tai on her birthday along with sharing a childhood monochrome picture on Instagram. She wrote, "Join me in wishing my elder sister Meena Tai on her 89th birthday today. Meena Tai & I in this photo as I remember our childhood days. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the.."

While it is said that Asha Bhosle and sister Lata Mangeshkar were not on good terms during the beginning, they came back to their roots and united after staying away for many years. It happened when the younger brother of the two sisters Pandit Hridayanath Mangeshkar decided to give awards to people who have contributed significantly to the music industry. The first recipient of this award was Lata Mangeshkar who received it from superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

The next year, Asha was felicitated and none other than her Lata didi gave her the award. “It is the award named after my brother and presented by my elder sister. That is far more precious than all the money and awards in the world.”

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades. However, she had revealed that music is normally not the preferred topic of discussion between the sisters. Books have been written on the two legendary singers, so would Asha want things taken to the next level and have someone make a biopic about them?

"Lata Didi and I rarely discuss music. We are a family and we talk of very normal everyday things. Our lives are private and personal, and as far as I'm concerned, I wouldn't like us to become a topic for a movie," Asha said in an interaction earlier.

Talking about her journey, Asha Bhosle said, "I am happy I have lived and loved. I have lived an honest life. I am happy that I stood on my own feet as a 10-year-old singing my first song. Today at 87, I am still singing and standing on my own feet. And I have a beautiful family and an even larger fan-family. What more could I ask for!"

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage