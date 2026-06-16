Arnold Vosloo in Ranabaali: The Mummy actor joins Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's film

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, who gained global recognition for his menacing villainous role in the famous Hollywood film franchise The Mummy, is set to make a grand entry into Indian cinema. He will appear as a villain in the upcoming South Indian film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Arnold Vosloo to mark India debut

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has joined the South Indian film Ranabaali; the makers announced this via a poster. Vosloo will play the role of Sir Theodore Hector in the movie. This marks his debut in Indian cinema.

The makers' post

The producers of Ranabaali shared a striking look of Arnold Vosloo from the film on Instagram today. 'THE DEMON OF DROUGHT -

SIR THEODORE HECTOR. From captivating audiences across the world as 'Imhotep' in 'The Mummy' to embarking on a new journey as the ruthless 'SIR THEODORE HECTOR' in #Ranabaali. Happy Birthday and welcome to Indian Cinema, #ArnoldVosloo-Team #Ranabaali. Grand release worldwide on September 11th,' read Mythri Movie Makers' post caption.

In the poster, he appears like an ancient ruler seated on a throne, looking commanding in regal black and gold attire.

See the post here:

When will Ranabaali be released?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in Ranabaali. The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026. It is a pan-India period action-drama set against the backdrop of the 19th century during British rule. Arnold Vosloo will appear in the role of the villain.

On the work front

The last film of Vijay Deverakonda is Kingdom that was released on July 31, 2026, and it was an action drama that had collected almost Rs 180 crore across the globe. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna made her last appearance in The Girlfriend, a romantic drama that was released on May 15, 2026, and made about Rs 95 crore across the world.

Vijay and Rashmika gained popularity because of their success in acting together in two movies; namely, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which were both released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Now the newly weds will be seen in Ranabaali.

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