Archana Kavi, YouTuber Abish Mathew's ex-wife, marries Rick Varghese in an intimate ceremony

Actress and social media influencer Archana Kavi tied the knot with Rick Varghese on Thursday. Presenter Dhanya Verma shared the wedding news on her Instagram story, wishing the couple well.

She also posted a video, where the two can be seen ex-changing rings. In another video, the newly weds can be seen arriving for the after party. 'My beloved is married,' read Dhanya's caption.

Second time's the charm!

Earlier, Archana Kavi had also shared a post on her Instagram profile and revealed that she had found the best man during her time in the industry and wished everyone could have the same.

For the unversed, his is Archana's second marriage. The actress married comedian in 2016, but the two separated in 2021.

Who is Archana Kavi?

Archana Kavi, whose debut in acting was in the 2009 remake of Neelathamara, has made a renewed presence on the big screen in Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan. She has appeared in a number of highly acclaimed films over the years, such as Mummy & Me, Best of Luck, Salt N' Pepper, Mazhavillinattam Vare, Aravaan, Monayi Angane Aanayi, Day Night Game, and Once Upon a Time There Was a Kallan, among others.

Apart from film, Archana has also established herself as a popular face on television, hosting several shows like Ente Priya Ganangal, Bloody Love, Talk With Archie, Travel, and Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njaanum.

