Anumol, winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, marries Tamil actor Bhuvanesh; here's a glimpse of the newlyweds

New Delhi:

Anumol, winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, has married Tamil actor Bhuvanesh. The couple tied the knot at Guruvayur in Kerala on Tuesday, August 18. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. Videos from their intimate wedding are all over the internet, with fans wishing love and luck for the couple.

Anumol marries Tamil actor Bhuvanesh

Anumol, 31, had been sharing glimpses of her wedding festivities from Guruvayur on social media. She had earlier posted pictures with Bhuvanesh ahead of the ceremony, although the couple had not officially revealed details about their wedding date or the groom before this.

Wedding pictures and videos surfaced online on Tuesday, confirming that Anumol and Bhuvanesh are now married. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi was also among the guests who attended the ceremony.

For her big day, Anumol opted for a golden-coloured lehenga. Bhuvanesh kept things traditional in a Kerala-style outfit, wearing a kasavu mundu with a golden shawl. In a video posted on her official YouTube channel, Bhuvanesh is seen tying the mangalsutra around Anumol's neck. Elated fans congratulated the couple and wished them a happy married life.

In a separate video posted by Bhuvanesh, Anumol is seen wearing a red saree, suggesting that they got married as per two wedding rituals. In the video, Bhuvanesh was seen kissing the cheek of his bride. "Yes I found my love @anumol_rs_karthu_", he wrote in the caption.

All about Anumol's television journey

Anumol is a familiar face among Malayalam television viewers. She rose to wider popularity with the entertainment programme Star Magic, where her appearances helped her build a strong fan base. She later participated in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Her stint on the reality show further increased her popularity, and she eventually emerged as the winner of the season.

Apart from reality television, Anumol has also worked in Malayalam serials. Her television credits include Sathya Enna Penkutty, Ammayariyathe and Vanambadi.

As for Bhuvanesh Rajendran, he is a model, actor and social media influencer. His social media presence largely focuses on modelling, along with content around fashion, travel, fitness and lifestyle.

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