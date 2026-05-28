Antony Varghese reacts to fan page post about Kattalan negative review claims: 'No affiliation with me...'

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Antony Varghese was recently seen in the action thriller Kattalan, which was released on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Directed by Paul George, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences online.

However, the actor has responded to a viral fan page post that claimed deliberate negative reviews were being circulated about the film. Taking to his social media, the actor clarified that he has "no affiliation" with such claims or posts. Read on to find out what he said.

Antony Varghese reacts to fan page post about Kattalan negative review claims

Taking to his Instagram story, Antony Varghese wrote, "It has come to my attention that a fake Facebook page posting as my "fan page" is circulating posts and spreading false information. Please note that this page is completely unauthorized and has absolutely no affiliation with me or my actual fan community. They are intentionally spreading fake news to create unnecessary allegations and drama. Do not believe, share, or engage with anything posted there. Thank you to everyone who brought this to my attention! Stay safe (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANTONY VARGHESE)Screengrab taken from Antony Varghese's Instagram story.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Antony Varghese shared an emotional note reflecting on what Kattalan means to him. The note read, "This movie is incredibly special because it's made by family. The writers and director are my close friends, and our producer Shareef Muhammed, is truly like a brother to me. We planned to make a movie together a long time ago and it's finally happening. Ever since Angamaly Diaries you all have embraced me as the boy next door. I am still that same guy, and I always want to be. As Kattalan hits theatres tomorrow, I need your prayers blessings and support more than ever. Please do watch it in theatres and stand by me just like you always have!"

Kattalan: Cast, plot and production details

The Malayalam action thriller Kattalan follows the story of a war for control over an illegal ivory smuggling cartel. Apart from Antony Varghese, the film stars Dushara Vijayan, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Parth Tiwari and Jagadeesh in key roles. The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and Nihal Sadiq.

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