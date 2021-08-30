Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TAAPSEEPANNU Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu's horror-comedy will leave you ROFLing

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer multi-lingual fantasy-comedy “Annabelle Sethupathi” is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi and the “Thappad” star. The film features Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar. The trailer of the film was shared by the lead actors on their respective social media handles.

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "Kelambidichuppaa kelambidichu! Peyellaam koottamaa kelambidichu. Enge? Inga! #AnnabelleSethupathi streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Sundarrajan said “Annabelle Sethupathi” is a “special story” headlined by a “supremely talented cast” of Pannu and the “Master” star. “These actors brought in their brilliant craft and lifted the interesting material on the page. This isn’t just a fantasy-comedy, ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ is rich and promises a ride of emotions—laughter, tears, emotion, drama, thrill, fear and love—which makes it the biggest family entertainer and I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ in the comfort of their homes as it makes its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar,” the director said in a statement.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram of Passion Studios, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sundaram said the team is confident that “Annabelle Sethupathi” will be the “biggest family entertainer.”

“On the behalf of Passion Studios, I thank Disney+ Hotstar for showing interest and believing in this film,” the statement read.

“Annabelle Sethupathi” also features Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others.