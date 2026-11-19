Anirudh Ravichander, a popular music composer, got married to Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Executive Director at Sun TV Network, on November 11, 2026, in Greece. Ahead of his star-studded wedding reception on November 21, Anirudh dropped unseen photos from his sangeet, wedding and what seems to be a cocktail celebration from Greece.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's new photos from wedding

In the first photo from what seems to be their sangeet, Anirudh Ravichander lovingly hugged his then-soon-to-be-wife Kavya Maran. The wedding photo carousel offered fans a glimpse of all the wedding festivities that took place in Greece. "My favourite kind of magic", wrote Anirudh, followed by a red heart emoji. He posted the pictures with one of his own songs, Avalukena. Rajinikanth, Anirudh's uncle, is seen in the second photo. Take a look:

How did fans react?

In the comment box, fans wrote, "You could have warned the singles communityy we cannot handle this much loveeeee!!!", "Loveittttt!", "You both look like magic, and avalukennna is what you choseee??????? BRB I AM SOBBINGGGF", "11:11 Tooo beautiful loveeeeee!!!!", "Bro is simply turning his wedding into concert ahhh", "Congrats brother", and others.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran's wedding reception

After marrying each other in Greece, Anirudh and Kavya are set to celebrate their wedding with a reception in Chennai. The Maran family will host the event on November 21, bringing together friends, relatives and well-wishers to congratulate the newlyweds.

The reception date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office through a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the celebration.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."

The reception will follow the couple's wedding celebrations in Greece. The Chennai gathering is expected to bring together members of both families and their close friends.

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