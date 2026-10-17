Anirudh Ravichander to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in November

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran in November. The news has sparked interest among fans following months of rumours and speculation about their wedding.

Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran in November

The date of the wedding reception has now been confirmed by the couple's families. Kavya Maran's parents personally met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to invite him to the reception.

Pictures and videos of the meeting were shared on the official X handle of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office. The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

Announcing the date of the wedding reception, they wrote, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran." Take a look:

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is a prominent businesswoman and the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran. She serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and heads the group's sports operations. She oversees three cricket franchises: Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league, and Sunrisers Leeds in England's The Hundred competition.

All about Anirudh Ravichander: Latest and upcoming projects, Rajinikanth connection

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander is a renowned music composer, playback singer and music producer in the South Indian film industry. He has composed music for several major films and gained worldwide recognition with Dhanush's 2011 hit song 'Why This Kolaveri Di', which became hugely popular and made him an overnight sensation.

The year 2026 has been a busy one for the composer, who has worked on several big films, including Yash's Toxic, Nani's The Paradise and, most recently, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. His upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan's King, the tentatively titled KH x RK project, starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Dharman, and Kamal Haasan's Indian 3.

Notably, Anirudh shares close family ties with superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth, is Anirudh's aunt, making the veteran actor his uncle by marriage.

Also Read:

How is Anirudh Ravichander related to Rajinikanth? Their family connection explained