Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran in Greece; Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi leave for wedding

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are all set to marry, reportedly on November 10 and 11, at a destination wedding in Greece. Rajinikanth, Anirudh's uncle and the former's family, have left for Greece to attend the wedding of the year.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has left for Dubai with his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, reportedly to attend the wedding in Greece. The two leaders departed from Chennai early Monday morning and are expected to travel to Greece via Dubai.

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin leave for Anirudh-Kavya's wedding

A video of Rajinikanth departing from the Chennai airport has been circulating online. Another photo from inside the flight shows Thalaiva posing for a photo with an in-flight crew.

According to sources, Stalin and Udhayanidhi boarded a flight from Chennai International Airport at 3.50 am. The wedding is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, November 11. Several prominent names from the film industry, business community and political circles are expected to attend the celebrations. However, the wedding arrangements have not been officially confirmed.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. The group owns Sun TV and has interests in broadcasting, entertainment and other businesses. She is also associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group. Kavya is often spotted at the team's matches and player auctions.

She comes from one of Tamil Nadu's prominent political and business families. Kalanithi Maran is the son of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, who was a nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Kalanithi Maran and MK Stalin are cousins.

Anirudh Ravichander's connection with Rajinikanth

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the leading music composers and playback singers in Indian cinema. He shot to fame in 2011 with the viral song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' and went on to compose music for several successful films, including Jailer, Vikram, Leo and Jawan.

The composer also shares a family connection with superstar Rajinikanth. Anirudh's father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is the brother of Latha Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's wife. This makes Anirudh the superstar's nephew by marriage.

Stalin and Udhayanidhi are expected to return to Chennai in the early hours of Friday, November 13, via Dubai. Meanwhile, the Maran family has reportedly planned a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21.

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