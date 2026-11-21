Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran are hosting a star-studded wedding reception in Chennai on November 21 for their industry colleagues and close friends. The couple got married on November 11 in an intimate ceremony in Greece. The couple made their first appearance together at the reception as they posed with family members. Superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also clicked at the star-studded evening. Official pictures of the newlyweds, shared by Sun News Tamil, have surfaced online.

Several celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, as well as former cricketers Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson, have also arrived in the city. Their presence is particularly special as all three cricketers have been associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the IPL franchise owned by Kavya Maran.

Earlier, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence to invite him to the wedding reception. Follow this blog to get all the latest updates regarding Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception.