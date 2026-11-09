Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Date, venue and all you need to know

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to marry businesswoman Kavya Maran in November. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is closely associated with IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the wedding has drawn attention for its reported Greece venue and high-profile guest list, the couple and their families have not shared a detailed official announcement about the ceremony. However, here's what is known about the high-profile wedding

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding date, venue and guests

According to reports, Anirudh, 36, and Kavya, 34, are expected to tie the knot in Greece on November 11. Several prominent personalities from the film industry, business community and political circles are expected to attend the celebrations.

Rajinikanth and his family have already left for Dubai. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly left Chennai for Dubai early on Monday, November 9. They are expected to travel to Greece from there to attend the wedding. According to sources, their flight departed Chennai International Airport at 3.50 am.

The Maran family has also reportedly planned a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date through a post on X after Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the celebration.

The post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran." It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

It is to be noted that the November 11 Greece wedding date is based on reports and sources cited in the supplied information. The confirmed announcement from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office relates to the Chennai reception on November 21. Also, take a look at their wedding card:

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding rumours

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship first gained attention in 2025. In June that year, the composer had dismissed reports claiming that the two were planning to get married. Responding to the rumours on X, Anirudh wrote, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

The speculation had gathered pace after a Reddit post claimed that the two had been dating for over a year and were considering marriage. Anirudh had then denied the reports.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group. The media conglomerate owns the Sun TV network and has interests across broadcasting, entertainment and other businesses.

She is also closely associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group. Kavya is a familiar face at the team's matches and player auctions.

Kavya comes from one of Tamil Nadu's prominent business and political families. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, is the son of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, who was the nephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

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Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran in Greece; Rajinikanth, MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi leave for wedding