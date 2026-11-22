The wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran continued in Chennai on Sunday, November 22, with several prominent names from the South Indian film industry arriving in the city. Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati were among those spotted in Chennai for the second day of celebrations.

The couple's grand wedding reception was held at ITC Grand Chola on Saturday, November 21, bringing together personalities from cinema, politics, cricket and business. While the first day's gathering saw several prominent guests, attention has now shifted to the celebrities arriving in Chennai on Sunday.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda among Day 2 arrivals

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Ajith Kumar, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, along with superstar Rajinikanth and cricketer MS Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, were among the prominent names who attended the second day of Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations in Chennai on Sunday, November 22.

Their arrivals have added to the buzz around the wedding festivities, which have brought together personalities from across the South Indian entertainment industry. Videos of the arrivals have also surfaced on social media.

Anirudh and Kavya's first wedding reception draws star guests

Anirudh and Kavya hosted their grand reception in Chennai on Saturday, ten days after their intimate wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. The first day's guest list included Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, superstar Rajinikanth, actor Kamal Haasan and former Chief Minister MK Stalin. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, along with cricket personalities Kane Williamson, Dale Steyn and Daniel Vettori, were also among the names associated with the celebrations.

Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam also made a separate appearance at the reception. She arrived independently and was seen greeting the newlyweds.

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in Greece

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married in a private ceremony in Greece on November 11, attended by close family members and select friends. The couple had largely kept their relationship away from the public eye before their wedding. Kavya is associated with the Sun Group and is the co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the South Indian film industry, known for his work across Tamil and other Indian-language films.

The Chennai reception has brought together people from the couple's professional and personal circles, with the second day of celebrations drawing further attention from fans and the entertainment industry.

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Anirudh-Kavya wedding reception: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan among attendees | Pics