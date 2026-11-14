Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after Greece wedding, make first appearance as newlyweds

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran made their first public appearance in Chennai after their intimate wedding in Greece. The newlyweds arrived at Chennai airport on Saturday afternoon. Several videos of the couple from the airport have surfaced online.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran make first appearance as newlyweds

The couple kept their airport looks simple and comfortable. Both Anirudh and Kavya were dressed in black outfits and had masks covering their faces. As they made their way towards their car, several fans gathered around to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Anirudh acknowledged the fans and waved at them before getting into the car. The couple then left the airport with Kalanithi Maran. Take a look at the viral video below:

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding

For the unversed, Anirudh and Kavya got married in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on Wednesday, November 11. The ceremony was attended by close family members and several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The wedding was described as a self-respect wedding. Soon after the ceremony, Anirudh shared the first official pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11 (sic)."

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception

Following the wedding celebrations in Greece, the Maran family will host a reception for the couple in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed the reception date through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The caption of the post read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21." Take a look:

As per the given details, the wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is expected to bring together friends, family members and well-wishers to celebrate the newlyweds.

More about Anirudh and Kavya

For the unversed, Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group. She serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and also looks after the group's sports operations.

On the other hand, Anirudh is a renowned music composer who rose to fame with the 2011 song 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. In 2026, he has composed music for several major films, including Yash's Toxic, Nani's The Paradise and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. His upcoming projects include Shah Rukh Khan's King, Kamal Haasan's Indian 3, and an untitled project tentatively titled KH X RK.

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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran are married; musician shares first photo from Greece wedding as husband-wife