Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran recently hosted a special lunch for employees, days after their grand wedding reception in Chennai. Videos from the gathering have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse of the couple's interactions with those present.

In the viral videos, Anirudh and Kavya can be seen greeting employees with folded hands. The couple appeared to acknowledge the attendees as they welcomed them to the special gathering.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran host special lunch for employees

For the event, newlyweds Anirudh and Kavya opted for traditional yet simple looks. Anirudh was seen wearing a light purple kurta paired with white trousers, while Kavya Maran donned a red ensemble. She kept her look simple by leaving her hair open. Have a look at the viral videos below:

The special lunch for staff members came days after the couple celebrated their wedding with two grand receptions in Chennai. Several prominent personalities from the film, political and business industries, including superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin, MS Dhoni with his wife, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, filmmaker RJ Balaji, along with friends and family members, attended the event.

Before this special lunch, employees also received gift boxes with invitation cards, chocolates and gold rings. Videos of them opening the boxes went viral on social media.

About Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran got married on November 11 in an intimate ceremony in Greece. The couple opted for a self-respect wedding ceremony, which was attended by Rajinikanth, MK Stalin, along with their close friends and family members. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Anirudh wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11." Take a look:

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-known music composer in the Indian film industry. He shot to nationwide fame with his 2011 song 'Why This Kolaveri Di', which became a viral hit. Since then, he has composed music for several successful films across different industries.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the head of the Sun Group. She serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and is also involved in the group's sports ventures.

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Anirudh-Kavya wedding reception: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan among attendees | Pics