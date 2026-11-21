Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran made their first appearance together as newlyweds at their star-studded wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. The couple posed for pictures with their family members and guests at the celebration.

Anirudh-Kavya are all smiles as they pose with family at wedding reception

Several pictures from the reception have surfaced online, showing Anirudh and Kavya smiling as they posed together with their loved ones. The official pictures, shared by Sun News Tamil, offer a glimpse of the newlyweds' special evening. Take a look below:

For the special event, Anirudh Ravichander opted for a heavily embroidered maroon and silver ethnic jacket and paired it with black trousers. On the other hand, Kavya Maran was seen dressed in a bright red, full-sleeved, embellished ethnic ensemble with intricate floral embroidery and a floor-length skirt. She completed her look with matching earrings.

Several guests from the entertainment, sports and business industries, including Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, Mahesh Babu, Atlee, and former cricketers Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson, are attending the celebrations.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding

For the unversed, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot on November 11 in an intimate ceremony in Greece. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

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